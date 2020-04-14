Other offers

MegaTraveller

Traveller New Era
Godbound
Dungeons on Demand

From March 2015, GDW's 1987 space-opera tabletop roleplaying game

MegaTraveller

Adventure amid Rebellion in the galactic Third Imperium

Player Collection - $9.95

  • MegaTraveller
  • Rebellion Sourcebook
  • MegaTraveller Journal 3-4
Explore Player Collection

Referee Collection

  • MegaTraveller Referee's Companion
  • Hard Times
  • COACC
  • Arrival Vengeance
  • Astrogator's Guide to the Diaspora Sector
  • Assignment: Vigilante
  • Knightfall
Explore Referee Collection
This revived March 2015 offer gives you a new chance to get EVERYTHING YOU NEED to run your own campaign of space-opera adventure in a foundering galactic empire
Nearly the entire MegaTraveller product line, all as complete, DRM-free, non-watermarked .PDF ebooks -- and for this revival we've NEWLY ADDED two issues of the Digest Group MEGATRAVELLER JOURNAL
And check out our revived February 2018 TRAVELLER: THE NEW ERA companion offer now in progress

(Looking for our other offers? Dungeons on Demand -- Godbound -- Traveller New Era )

Traveller! After a thousand years, the interstellar Imperium has splintered into warring empires. A widespread Rebellion has reached even to the Spinward Marches. This is the setting of MegaTraveller, GDW's 1987 space-opera tabletop roleplaying game of Rebellion in the Third Imperium -- a follow-up to the pioneering SFRPG Traveller. Now our resurrected March 2015 MegaTraveller Bundle gives you a new chance to get almost the entire GDW MT line for a bargain price.

This revived offer's Player Collection (US$9.95, retail value $66) includes the complete MegaTraveller rules in three books, along with the line's most highly praised supplement, the Rebellion Sourcebook. And new in this revival, we've added two issues of the Digest Group Publications magazine MegaTraveller Journal. (If you bought this offer during its original March 2015 run, you receive the new magazines automatically on your Wizard's Cabinet download page and in your DriveThruRPG Library.)

And if you pay more than this revival's threshold price of $21.16, you'll level up and also get this revival's entire Referee Collection with seven more titles worth an additional $70, including the Referee's Companion, Astrogator's Guide to the Diaspora Sector, the adventures Assignment: Vigilante and Knightfall, and several titles by Nebula-nominated science fiction novelist Charles E. Gannon. It's everything you need for your own space-opera campaign of war across the Third Imperium.

And check out this offer's revived companion, the February 2018 Traveller: The New Era Bundle now in progress.

Learn more about our offers at our official blog, Beyond the Bundle.

Fight the Virus

Ten percent of your payment (after payment gateway fees) will be donated to these two Traveller offers' designated charity, Folding@home, a distributed computing project that simulates the dynamics of protein folding. The small-molecule screening simulations now running on Folding@home can help prioritize the molecules to be synthesized and assayed by the PostEra COVID Moonshot aimed at rapidly developing new therapies against the SARS-CoV-2 main viral protease.

Player Collection

Pay the minimum price to get these titles:

MegaTraveller

Rebellion in the Third Imperium
  • Designer(s): Marc W. Miller, Joe D. Fugate Sr.
  • Far Future Enterprises, 316 pages
  • Retail price $30
DETAILS

Rebellion Sourcebook

Join the Rebellion and shape Imperial history
  • Designer(s): Marc W. Miller
  • Far Future Enterprises, 100 pages
  • Retail price $10
DETAILS

MegaTraveller Journal 3-4

The last two issues of the famous DGP magazine
  • Designer(s): Joe D. Fugate (ed.)
  • Far Future Enterprises, 216 pages
  • Retail price $26
DETAILS

Referee Collection

Beat the threshold price to LEVEL UP and get this entire collection of BONUS titles:

MegaTraveller Referee's Companion

Additional rules for MegaTraveller campaigns
  • Designer(s): Marc W. Miller
  • Far Future Enterprises, 100 pages
  • Retail price $10
DETAILS

Hard Times

The war may be ending, but there are hard times ahead
  • Designer(s): Charles E. Gannon
  • Far Future Enterprises, 98 pages
  • Retail price $10
DETAILS

COACC

Close Orbit and Airspace Control Command
  • Designer(s): Terry McInnes
  • Far Future Enterprises, 98 pages
  • Retail price $10
DETAILS

Arrival Vengeance

Tough times demand tough people
  • Designer(s): Greg Videll
  • Far Future Enterprises, 38 pages
  • Retail price $10
DETAILS

Astrogator's Guide to the Diaspora Sector

It's no place to be without a guide
  • Designer(s): Charles E. Gannon
  • Far Future Enterprises, 22 pages
  • Retail price $10
DETAILS

Assignment: Vigilante

Starmercs against piracy
  • Designer(s): Charles E. Gannon, Dave Nilsen
  • Far Future Enterprises, 22 pages
  • Retail price $10
DETAILS

Knightfall

The legacy of the long night
  • Designer(s): Joe D. Fugate Sr.
  • Far Future Enterprises, 100 pages
  • Retail price $10
DETAILS

Space opera RPG ebooks worth US$136!

...But you pay just $9.95 for this revived offer's Player Collection of six complete .PDFs, including the complete three-book MegaTraveller Core Rules set and the Rebellion Sourcebook. and, new to this revival, two issues of the Digest Group Publications magazine MegaTraveller Journal. (If you bought this offer during its original March 2015 run, you receive the new magazines automatically on your Wizard's Cabinet download page and in your DriveThruRPG Library.) And by paying more than the current threshold price of $21.16, you'll get all the supplements in this revival's Referee Collection, with almost every book in GDW's MegaTraveller support line.

Bundle of Holding titles are always absolutely free of DRM, so you can move and copy them freely among all your devices.

These .PDFs are image scans of the original 1990s hardcopies with OCR (optical character recognition) applied; text is not always crisp but is readable and copiable. The newly added MegaTraveller Journal issues are clean scans but have no OCR.

Don't forget our revived February 2018 companion offer now in progress, Traveller: The New Era.

The Rebellion spreads

Here's what others have paid for our bundle

Number of bundles sold
232
Total contributed
$5,110.72
Threshold (level-up) price
$21.16

To keep the starting threshold price from rising too quickly, we calculated it based on 400 fake sales at $19.95 each.

RISING POWERS: Our most generous customers

  • Best Connected:
  • Strongest Forces:
  • Inside Track:

Powerful factions:

How to instantly get your MegaTraveller Bundle:

Step 1

How much will you give?

The tabletop roleplaying ebooks in this MegaTraveller Bundle offer retail for US$136. Choose a price you like, in US dollars (minimum $9.95). Make sure you choose an amount greater than $21.16 to LEVEL UP and gain the bonus titles.

Just a note: This amount is below the threshold price, so you're receiving only the starter collection. To LEVEL UP and get the BONUS collection, please choose an amount more than $21.16.

Your payment is generous! To join the top donors on our "Rising powers" leaderboard, please enter a publicly viewable name (limit 30 characters):

Step 2

Collect your MegaTraveller Bundle right now!

Please enter your email address.

Please enter a valid email address.
The email addresses you entered do not match!

Our oath of fealty: We'll never sell, rent, or give your address to anyone else. We'll never use your address for anything but the Bundle of Holding.

Hmm -- is Javascript disabled in your browser?
Step 3

Buy the MegaTraveller Bundle using one of these methods:

These payment processors accept all major credit and debit cards. PayPal also supports payments from your bank account. The payment processor deducts a fee from your payment before we receive it. Your credit or debit card statement will show "BundleHolding," "Bundle of Holding," or "BookBundle," depending on your payment processor.

Step 4

Check your email!

Next, check your email. The link to your MegaTraveller Bundle download page may take a few minutes to arrive. Add webmaster@bundleofholding.com to your approved sender list, or check your spam filter. If you don't get a link in an hour or two, contact us: webmaster@bundleofholding.com

Then visit your Wizard's Cabinet page, link up with your DriveThru library, and start helping your chosen faction rise to power in the Imperium.

Spread the word!

Facebook Twitter

Tell all travellers about BOTH Traveller offers!