Nearly the entire MegaTraveller product line, all as complete, DRM-free, non-watermarked .PDF ebooks -- and for this revival we've NEWLY ADDED two issues of the Digest Group MEGATRAVELLER JOURNAL

This revived March 2015 offer gives you a new chance to get EVERYTHING YOU NEED to run your own campaign of space-opera adventure in a foundering galactic empire

Traveller! After a thousand years, the interstellar Imperium has splintered into warring empires. A widespread Rebellion has reached even to the Spinward Marches. This is the setting of MegaTraveller, GDW's 1987 space-opera tabletop roleplaying game of Rebellion in the Third Imperium -- a follow-up to the pioneering SFRPG Traveller. Now our resurrected March 2015 MegaTraveller Bundle gives you a new chance to get almost the entire GDW MT line for a bargain price.

This revived offer's Player Collection (US$9.95, retail value $66) includes the complete MegaTraveller rules in three books, along with the line's most highly praised supplement, the Rebellion Sourcebook. And new in this revival, we've added two issues of the Digest Group Publications magazine MegaTraveller Journal. (If you bought this offer during its original March 2015 run, you receive the new magazines automatically on your Wizard's Cabinet download page and in your DriveThruRPG Library.)

And if you pay more than this revival's threshold price of $21.16, you'll level up and also get this revival's entire Referee Collection with seven more titles worth an additional $70, including the Referee's Companion, Astrogator's Guide to the Diaspora Sector, the adventures Assignment: Vigilante and Knightfall, and several titles by Nebula-nominated science fiction novelist Charles E. Gannon. It's everything you need for your own space-opera campaign of war across the Third Imperium.

